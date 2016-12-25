TechPB Mike Scamming/Not Delivering Product to Paintball Players

Taken directly from PbNation:

To begin, the owner of the site in question is Mike Phillips, a former member of PBN before being banned for the following reasons –>> http://www.pbnation.com/showthread.php?t=2735639

He is also the user who posted a video to his YouTube channel titled “Don’t wanna be a PBN Idiot”

For anyone wondering why I choose to remain ANONYMOUS please see the screenshot and a separate story below of him threatening people he has encountered online:

Here is a tech paintball screenshot showing how Mike likes to threaten people. (see below)



SEPERATE INCIDENT

Over the past few months me and many other members of a paintball auction bid site (paintball marker-bids) have officially been scammed.

It has been months since many of us won our auctions with no resolution in sight. The owner is citing lack of funds due to “charge backs” even though he has our money and we have won auctions, he is not buying or shipping our items. He has stated it may take him up to 6-7 months or longer to get us our items.

I am posting this because the owner of the site shut down his forum when members started complaining and now the members have no where to go.

Mike was also 3+ months behind on his other penny auction site “airsoftbids” back in July of 2015

http://www.airsoftsociety.com/forums/f152/airsoftbids-com-beware-119541/

Video Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTUL5PX2Wu0

He also went on a witch hunt for “Paintball Bid Wars” and he is doing the same thing.

Quote and video (at 10:35) for reference:

“They’re taking money from your fellow paintball players, they’re putting it in their own ****ing pockets and they’re not mailing out prizes to people who legitimately won them”

Video Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thm3hpWmt90&t=10m35s

BEFORE



AFTER

He use to have a person audit the site for fraud but the person stopped due to non payment from Mike.



UPDATE: looks like the site has posted the following messages to its home page.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OMqsVQamAI

As of this post on 68caliber.com, Mike has still not delivered the guns, still not given back any money. Welcome to the Hall of Shame Mike.