PbNation Paintball Site – Passwords Hacked

Hacker steals 45 million accounts from hundreds of car, tech, sports forums

A hacker has stolen tens of millions of accounts from over a thousand popular forums, which host popular car, tech, and sports communities.

Article detailing the hack can be read here.

In a sample given to ZDNet, the database shows email addresses, passwords that were hashed and salted passwords with MD5 (an algorithm that nowadays is easy to crack), as well as a user’s IP address (which in some cases can determine location), and the site that the record was taken from.

As of Tuesday, the company has not made any public statement in relation to the hack.