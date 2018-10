My apologies for being extremely late to the party on this. It does an injustice to all of those that gave generously to support splattttttt.

So a huge thank you to the members of mcarterbrown, players at Albany Paintball Experience, our readers, and staff! We were able to raise over $3,500 for splattttttt!!!!!!

My understanding is that the outpouring of love and thanks from the splattttttt clan was extreme.

Thank you again for everyone’s support!

Sincerely!

RS