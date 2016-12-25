New DYE DTS Tank Regulator 4500 psi

Dye just adds a new product to its Air line : The Dye DTS regulator

 

As the other dye products, this reg is reliable, ergonomic, light and efficient :

  • Constant air flow (high pressure) from full to near empty bottle,
  • Quick and easy service,
  • New micro gauge, more accurate and low profile
  • Works on every kind of markers

NEAR-EMPTY OR FULL, SAME PRESSURE

  • Balanced reg design for consistent output pressure
  • Balanced Valve design for consistent output pressure

KEEP YOUR TANK PROTECTED

  • Integrated air filter for prolonged service life

 

Currently Priced at:  $74.75 with free shipping on Dye’s Website

