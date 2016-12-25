New DYE DTS Tank Regulator 4500 psi

Dye just adds a new product to its Air line : The Dye DTS regulator

As the other dye products, this reg is reliable, ergonomic, light and efficient :

Constant air flow (high pressure) from full to near empty bottle,

Quick and easy service,

New micro gauge, more accurate and low profile

Works on every kind of markers

NEAR-EMPTY OR FULL, SAME PRESSURE

Balanced reg design for consistent output pressure

Balanced Valve design for consistent output pressure

KEEP YOUR TANK PROTECTED

Integrated air filter for prolonged service life

Currently Priced at: $74.75 with free shipping on Dye’s Website