New DYE DTS Tank Regulator 4500 psi

Dye just adds a new product to its Air line : The Dye DTS regulator
As the other dye products, this reg is reliable, ergonomic, light and efficient :
- Constant air flow (high pressure) from full to near empty bottle,
- Quick and easy service,
- New micro gauge, more accurate and low profile
- Works on every kind of markers
NEAR-EMPTY OR FULL, SAME PRESSURE
- Balanced reg design for consistent output pressure
- Balanced Valve design for consistent output pressure
KEEP YOUR TANK PROTECTED
- Integrated air filter for prolonged service life
Currently Priced at: $74.75 with free shipping on Dye’s Website